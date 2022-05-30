It’s a wrap for Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati starrer Rana Naidu

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced that their much-anticipated series Rana Naidu has wrapped filming. Sharing photos of the actors, Netflix wrote, “Some news to make your Monday better: IT’S A WRAP ON THE SETS OF RANA NAIDU AND WE’RE ONE STEP CLOSER TO SEEING OUR FAVES ON SCREEN.”

Rana Naidu is the adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. It marks the OTT debut of Venkatesh and Rana Daggaubati.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the show also stars Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Gaurav Chopra.

Speaking about Rana Naidu during a F3 event, Venkatesh had said, “The project is going to be a different and crazy one. I am playing a role which I haven’t done in my 35-year career.”

On the work front, Rana Daggaubati is awaiting the release of Virataparvam. Venkatesh has two untitled projects with Mythri Movie Makers and Sithara Entertainments in the pipeline.