It’s a wrap for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, all set for release next week

The production of Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak came to an end on Thursday. “It’s a wrap for Bheemla Nayak shooting,” tweeted director Saagar K Chandra, while sharing a picture from the sets.

The post-production work of the movie is also simultaneously going on as the filmmakers have already announced that Bheemla Nayak will open in cinemas on February 25.

Earlier this week, the makers of Bheemla Nayak blindsided everyone by announcing the film’s release date. As soon as the Andhra Pradesh government relaxed the restrictions imposed in the wake of the third Covid wave, the filmmakers wasted no time zeroing in on February 25 to release the movie.

The impending release of Bheemla Nayak has put the makers of Varun Tej’s Ghani and Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu in a tight spot. These films had blocked February 25 for the release believing that the Pawan Kalyan-starrer won’t release in the same week. Ajith’s action drama Valimai is also releasing in Telugu on February 24, adding to the challenges of Ghani and Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu at the box office.

It remains to be seen whether the producers of the two films brave the challenges posed by Ajith and Pawan Kalyan or they will postpone the release.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.