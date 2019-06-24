It’s a wrap for Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Cinematographer Rathnavelu on Monday announced the wrap up of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

“Syeraa shooting completed !!Thanx to each n every member of Team Syeraa for their hard work n cooperation .A memorable journey indeed!! Movie has shaped out extremely well. Kick started the DI too (sic),” he tweeted.

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja is producing the period drama under his home production banner Konidela Production Company. The movie is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter, who led a rebellion against the British rule in India.

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is touted to be one of the first freedom fighters in India to revolt against the British rule a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

The Surender Reddy directorial is being mounted on a massive scale with a budget of Rs 200 crore. The film also boasts of an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep and Jagapathy Babu among others.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil during the Independence Day week.

Chiranjeevi will next start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s untitled film, which is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainments.