IT raid at Maharshi producer Dil Raju’s office

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, Income Tax department raided producer Dil Raju’s office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. A source informed indianexpress.com that the IT officials visited Dil Raju’s office based on the news in the media about Maharshi’s staggering business.

According to reports, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial did over Rs 130 crore theatrical and non-theatrical business. As of now, the officials are examining the records related to the respective movie business. Further details are awaited.

IT department raiding the production houses and offices of film producers right before the release of big budget films has become a common phenomenon in the Film Nagar circles. And this is not the first time when government or IT officials have visited Dil Raju’s office. The producer was under the IT department’s radar during his production ventures such as Yevadu and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and also Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi for which he was the film distributor.

Dil Raju is one of the leading film producers in the industry. He was also associated with Nani film Jersey, which went onto become one of the biggest superhits of 2019.

Now, the producer is looking forward to the release of Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, which heads to the theaters on May 9.