iSmart Shankar trailer: Ram Pothineni plays a loud and presumptuous rowdy

Of late, it has become a norm of sorts for filmmakers to run a “friendly advice” asking the audience to plug in their earphones while watching trailers. This way the audience would be able to fully enjoy and appreciate the delicately scored background music and sound design in the promo videos. But the makers of upcoming film iSmart Shankar have done the opposite in the trailer, which was released on Thursday.

“This product will entertain you even without earphones”- this message flashes on the screen before the actual trailer plays. It is because the filmmakers know that there is no place for nuance and subtlety in the film. Watching this trailer with your earphones at a high-volume may cause hearing problems. The trailer itself is as loud and presumptuous as its protagonist, Ustaad Ismart Shankar (Ram Pothineni).

To be fair, it is a Puri Jagannadh film. Being loud and presumptuous is the birthright of his heroes.

You may miss it the first time due to all the noise and over-the-top dialogues, but after viewing the trailer repeatedly, you might find hidden clues that suggest there might be a story in this film. And you might also wonder whether this movie is inspired by Criminal.

For the uninitiated, Criminal is a cop film that came out in 2016. It follows a criminal who is implanted with the memories of a dead federal officer as part of a mission. You can see a similar storyline in the trailer of this forthcoming Telugu film.

Ustaad Ismart Shankar’s head is implanted with a chip, which causes him to have visions. Probably, the visions could be the memories of a dead CBI agent, played by Satyadev Kancharana. We have to wait and watch if this film is actually based on Criminal.

Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the project under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies banner in association with Puri Connects. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh and Satya Dev among others.

Both Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh haven’t tasted commercial or critical success lately. Post his hit 2015 film Temper, Jagannadh has been consistent in delivering bad films (Lofer, Ism and Paisa Vasool among others), which were trashed by critics and the audience alike. Ram’s recent outings (Vunnadi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame) were also not much appreciated either.

Hopefully, Ustaad Ismart Shankar would give the much-needed break to the actor-director duo. The film is due in cinemas on July 18.