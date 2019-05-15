iSmart Shankar movie teaser: Ram Pothineni transforms into Puri Jagannadh’s hero

The teaser of iSmart Shankar was released on the occasion of Ram Pothineni’s 31st birthday today. The one-minute-20-second teaser underlines the fact that it will be a typical Puri Jagannadh film, where a hero would show that his massive ego knows no limit once it gets hurt.

The teaser opens with Ram’s Shankar, popularly known as iSmart Shankar, receiving a tight slap across the face for using a Telugu expletive. And the rest of the teaser shows how bold, funky, tough and untamable is iSmart Shankar. For example, the hero’s hybrid vocabulary is a mix of Telugu, Hyderabadi Urdu, and broken English. In other words, a quintessential Puri Jagannadh hero.

Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the project under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies banner in association with Puri Connects. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh and Satya Dev among others.

Both Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh haven’t tasted commercial or critical success lately. Post his hit 2015 film Temper, Jagannadh had been consistent in delivering bad films (Lofer, Ism and Paisa Vasool among others), which were trashed by critics and audience alike. Ram’s recent outings (Vunnadi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame) were also not much appreciated either.

Speculations are rife that Ram will next start shooting for the Telugu remake of Tamil film Thadam.