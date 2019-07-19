iSmart Shankar leaked online by Tamilrockers

Puri Jagannadh directorial iSmart Shankar has become the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The Telugu film, starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh, released on Thursday and is available to download within a day of its release.

Despite strict action against the notorious piracy website, it continues to work through proxy servers. Tamilrockers keeps changing its domain making it difficult to block the website. Not only movies, TV shows and web series also fall prey to Tamilrockers.

Last week, it was Super 30, Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 and Gorilla which were leaked by Tamilrockers.

Talking about iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh had said he has full confidence in its story and he plans to make the sequel of iSmart Shankar.

However, iSmart Shankar has opened to poor reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “iSmart Shankar, the movie, is stupid. iSmart Shankar, the character, is slow-witted. There is not a single thing in the movie to justify why the film attributes smart, the adjective, to its hero. The plot of iSmart Shankar has been lifted from Hollywood movie Criminal (2016). Jagannadh has taken the mediocre plot and turned it into a rotten film.”