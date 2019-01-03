Puri Jagannadh’s next starring Ram Pothineni titled Ismart Shankar

On Thursday, director Puri Jagannadh unveiled the first look and motion poster of his next film, Ismart Shankar which stars Ram Pothineni in a lead role. The poster of the film reveals the caption, Double Simcard. In the movie, Ram will be seen as ‘Double Dimaak Hyderabadi’.

Advertising

Puri took to Twitter to share the first look posters of the movie. “Here it is. Title n poster of our next venture Ismart Shankar,” he captioned the images.

In the first look posters, Ram Pothineni is seen in a rugged yet stylish new makeover. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the project under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies banner in association with PC Connects. Charmme also took to Twitter and wrote, “So proud to b producing this high voltage film Ismart Shankar. Hope u like the poster.”

Here are the first look posters of the movie:

The actioner is all set to commence its shoot this month and the complete details regarding the cast and crew are awaited.

Director Puri Jagannadh desperately needs a super hit at the Tollywood ticket-counters. After Temper in 2015, the Rogue director never tasted the fruit of success.

On the other hand, for actor Ram Pothineni also the film’s success is extremely critical. His previous two outings Vunnadi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame couldn’t do well at the box office and remained average grossers.