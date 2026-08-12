Irumudi trailer: Father-daughter story marks a shift in Ravi Teja’s filmography. Watch

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi trailer: For an actor whose filmography is stacked with mass entertainers, comedies and action spectacles, Ravi Teja picking a film about a father’s struggle with alcoholism and a pilgrimage to Sabarimala is a noticeable shift. The trailer of Irumudi, his 77th film, was released on Wednesday, and it makes that shift clear within the first few seconds.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is built around the relationship between Trinadh, a devoted but deeply flawed father, and his young daughter Mani, and it takes their story into unexpectedly dark territory.

The early portions of the trailer show a simple, affectionate household. Trinadh, played by Ravi Teja, is a loving father to Mani, played by child artist Baby Nakshathra. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays his wife, Kaveri. The lighthearted moments between father and daughter are warm and family-oriented, something Ravi Teja’s recent filmography, built heavily on high-octane action, has not explored in a long time.

The trailer hints at a tragedy that pushes Trinadh into alcoholism and violence, creating a rift in his family to the point where even his daughter begins to fear him. When Mani asks him to stop drinking, Trinadh decides to undertake his annual 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, wearing the sacred mala and committing to the pilgrimage to Sabarimala as a way to reclaim control of his life and his daughter’s trust.

Along with this family dynamic, a series of abductions and killings of young girls in the village is revealed, and Trinadh, now in the middle of his spiritual journey, is forced to step in to protect his daughter from the same threat. The film appears to use the Deeksha not just as a spiritual arc but as the framework within which the action and conflict play out, blending devotion, family emotion and a rural crime thriller in a way that is unusual for a mainstream Telugu film.

The title itself carries significance. In the Ayyappa pilgrimage tradition, irumudi refers to a two-compartment bundle that every devotee must carry on their head during the trek to Sabarimala. It is considered sacred and essential to the pilgrimage, symbolising both offering and surrender.

Director Shiva Nirvana, speaking about the film ahead of the trailer launch, said he drew from a childhood fascination with the Ayyappa Deeksha to write the story. “I always pick a beautiful scene from my memory and write a story,” he said, adding that the film is not meant to be a spiritual or religious film but is fundamentally about a father’s internal journey, driven by his addiction and his determination to become a better man for his daughter. He also expressed strong confidence in Ravi Teja’s performance, calling it heart-touching and saying he was certain audiences would connect with the emotional intensity of the role.

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This is the first time Ravi Teja and Shiva Nirvana are working together. Nirvana, who made his name with romantic and family dramas like Ninnu Kori and Tuck Jagadish, is moving into more intense, action-driven territory with this film.

The supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Swasika, Ramesh Indira, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Soniya Singh, Tarak Ponnappa and Getup Srinu, among others. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by Vishnu Sharma, editing by Prawin Pudi, and production design by Sahi Suresh. The film is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Ravi Teja’s recent run at the box office has been mixed. Mass Jathara (2025) underperformed, while Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, released earlier in 2026, received a lukewarm response. Before that, Mr Bachchan (2024) was a commercial disappointment, and Eagle (2024) failed to make an impact. With Irumudi, the actor appears to be making a conscious shift toward a more performance-driven, emotionally rooted film rather than relying purely on the mass template that has defined much of his recent output.

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Irumudi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in Telugu and Hindi.