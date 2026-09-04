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Irumudi box office day 14: Ravi Teja’s film eyes Rs 200 cr club worldwide; earns Rs 3.60 cr
Irumudi box office collection day 14: Ravi Teja's film nears Rs 200 crore worldwide as the action drama collected Rs 3.60 crore on Thursday, taking its global gross to Rs 195.80 crore.
Irumudi movie box office collection: Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi has continued its steady theatrical run as the action drama enters its third week at the box office. Despite a gradual decline in daily collections, the film has maintained a solid pace in its second week and is now closing in on the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.
On Day 14, Irumudi recorded an India net collection of Rs 3.60 crore, across 2,378 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film saw a 12.2 per cent drop from the previous day, when the film earned Rs 4.10 crore net in India.
With the latest figures, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 149.75 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 174 crore. The film has collected an estimated Rs 0.15 crore on Day 14 from the overseas market, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 21.80 crore.
As a result, Irumudi has now recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 195.80 crore, leaving it just Rs 4.20 crore short of the Rs 200 crore milestone.
The Telugu version remains the primary contributor to the film’s domestic performance. It has collected Rs 149.47 crore so far, while the Tamil version has contributed Rs 0.28 crore.
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Irumudi’s box office journey
The Shiva Nirvana directorial opened to Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1 before witnessing an upward trend over the weekend. It collected Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and peaked at Rs 19 crore on Day 3.
The film subsequently earned Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs12.20 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 92.15 crore.
The film maintained its momentum at the beginning of the second week. Day 8 brought in Rs 10.10 crore, followed by Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. Collections then moderated to Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12 and Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13. Rs 3.60 crore collected on Day 14 takes the second-week total to Rs 57.60 crore.
Irumudi’s reviews
The film’s critical reception has been more mixed than its box-office performance. SCREEN’s review of the film described Irumudi as a film caught between a father-daughter emotional drama and a crime thriller.
The excerpt from the review reads, “Irumudi is a film caught between two identities — it wants to be a tender, emotionally honest father-daughter drama; it also wants to be a gripping crime thriller with a social message. It does not succeed at being either one fully, and the clash between the two leaves the film feeling uneven and, at times, frustrating. A tighter script, a more disciplined second half and villains who felt like real people, rather than devices to generate outrage, could have turned Irumudi into the comeback Ravi Teja desperately needed.”
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja alongside child actor Nakshathra, Sai Kumar and Swasika. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography and Prawin Pudi serving as editor.
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.
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