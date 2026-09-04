Irumudi box office day 14: Ravi Teja’s film eyes Rs 200 cr club worldwide; earns Rs 3.60 cr

Irumudi movie box office collection: Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi has continued its steady theatrical run as the action drama enters its third week at the box office. Despite a gradual decline in daily collections, the film has maintained a solid pace in its second week and is now closing in on the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

On Day 14, Irumudi recorded an India net collection of Rs 3.60 crore, across 2,378 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film saw a 12.2 per cent drop from the previous day, when the film earned Rs 4.10 crore net in India.

With the latest figures, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 149.75 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 174 crore. The film has collected an estimated Rs 0.15 crore on Day 14 from the overseas market, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 21.80 crore.