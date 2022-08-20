Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a ‘proud moment’

International film critic Clayton Davis, who often makes predictions about Oscars and Emmys, hopes the Film Federation of India makes a ‘sound decision’ while deciding on the film they would send as an Oscar contender in the upcoming award season and choose RRR over The Kashmir Files.

In his web series ‘The Take’, the celebrated film critic said, “The film RRR which is a three-hour action epic is the biggest film in India’s history. There is generally a lot of buzz at the moment because India is in the process of choosing a film to be selected to represent them at the Academy Award ceremony. RRR has lit up social media with its star Jr NTR, thirst traps, and visual effects.”

He further called the SS Rajamouli film “a monument to action cinema” and said the action-drama reminds him of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. But he added, “The only hump to get over right now is that it’s in Telugu and all the Indian submissions typically are in Hindi.”

A proud moment 🙌🙌🙌 excited and looking forward to the Oscar nomination..🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/0sJjM2qCVw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 20, 2022

However, Davis said that even if India doesn’t pick RRR as its representative at the Academy Awards, “it should be on voters’ minds here in America for the Academy Awards.”

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “A proud moment 🙌🙌🙌 excited and looking forward to the Oscar nomination..🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞.”

RRR, which told a fictional story about two freedom fighters — Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju — broke box office records in India after its theatrical release in March, but was discovered by Western audiences — particularly in the US — after it debuted on streaming. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has been endorsed by Hollywood directors such as James Gunn and Scott Derrickson. Even Joe Russo spoke highly about the film.