Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s first birthday as a married man with Rashmika Mandanna, see photos

Vijay Deverakonda’s 37th birthday turned extra special as it marked his first birthday after tying the knot earlier this year with actor and longtime partner Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, Rashmika took to Instagram to share a series of candid moments from the day, featuring workouts, meetings, fan interactions and quality time with loved ones.

Sharing photos from May 9, Rashmika wrote, “It’s my man’s birthday today and my day went like this…… 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️In reverse tho…. 🐒🐒. Now we are headed to our friend’s place to celebrate, ❤️ but before this we went to the gym and worked out, 💪🏻 and before that I did some quick cardio 🏃🏻‍♀️ while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who’d come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well 🥰🥰 and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju’s birthday and thus it was a perfect day!🥰🥰.”