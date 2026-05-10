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Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s first birthday as a married man with Rashmika Mandanna, see photos
Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a glimpse into husband Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday celebrations.
Vijay Deverakonda’s 37th birthday turned extra special as it marked his first birthday after tying the knot earlier this year with actor and longtime partner Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, Rashmika took to Instagram to share a series of candid moments from the day, featuring workouts, meetings, fan interactions and quality time with loved ones.
Sharing photos from May 9, Rashmika wrote, “It’s my man’s birthday today and my day went like this…… 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️In reverse tho…. 🐒🐒. Now we are headed to our friend’s place to celebrate, ❤️ but before this we went to the gym and worked out, 💪🏻 and before that I did some quick cardio 🏃🏻♀️ while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who’d come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well 🥰🥰 and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju’s birthday and thus it was a perfect day!🥰🥰.”
She added, “I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate!💃🏻💃🏻 love it!💃🏻❤️.”
Rashmika concluded the post by saying, “Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu!❤️.”
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On Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna greeted fans gathered outside their home to shower Vijay with birthday wishes, making the occasion even more memorable.
Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda also shared unseen wedding pictures of the couple and penned a heartfelt birthday note, saying Vijay looked more “complete” and confident than ever this year.
VIROSH wedding
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony on February 26. After the wedding, the couple held a grand reception for their industry friends in March. The couple also celebrated their union with fans by holding a meet-and-greet in Hyderabad.
On the work front
Vijay Deverakonda is now gearing up for his upcoming projects, including Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, and the period action drama Ranabaali, helmed by Rahul Sankrithyan and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.
Meanwhile, Rashmika has Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Apart from Ranabaali, she will also feature in Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle.
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