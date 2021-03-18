Inside Tamannaah Bhatia’s all-white home, actor gives a tour. Watch

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industry but at heart, she is still her parents’ little girl and she let out this side of her personality as she took us inside her house in the YouTube series Asian Paints Where The Heart Is.

Tamannaah gives a detailed tour of her house and explains her choice of muted colours, introduces her parents and also her pet in the video.

In a moment that will ring true with many pet parents, she acknowledges that the furniture surely does have many scratches but it is those little imperfections that make a house appear lived in. She also details as to how her father has decided the décor of the house.

It appears that this is Tamannaah’s Mumbai residence and due to work, she travels a lot. She shares that she has lived here for almost eight years now. Her line of work is such that she longs to get back after long days and longer schedules and truly misses her parents when she is away.

On the work front, Tamannaah is looking forward to the release of F3, Seetimaarr, Bole Chudiyan, Gurthunda Seethakalam and the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.