Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have celebrated a traditional baby shower ceremony with their families as they prepare to welcome their first child. Samantha is currently in her third trimester.
The ceremony, known as Seemantham in Telugu tradition, brought together members of both families to bless the couple ahead of the arrival of their first child. Photographs and videos from the celebrations, shared by Raj’s sister Sheetal Nidimoru, show Samantha in a red outfit alongside Raj, his parents and extended family.
Sheetal, who posted a video compiling moments from the ceremony, wrote about how long she had been looking forward to the occasion. “When can we do this, Babu? I’d been asking my annayya for so long. And finally, it was time,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
She revealed that family members who had been part of raising Raj and her travelled from different parts of the country to attend. “Our pinnammas and peddamma who helped raise us came from near and far for Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, to bless Sam and the precious little one already reigning over our hearts and soon, our Samrajyam,” Sheetal wrote.
The ceremony included traditional rituals rooted in the family’s spiritual practices. Sheetal described how gathering at the home altar to chant and sing was a part of the Nidimoru household’s daily life growing up, a tradition maintained by their grandparents, aunts and parents. “Whatever had happened that day, we sat together in prayer. It reset the home, and us. I’m grateful they gave us that,” she wrote.
For the Seemantham, the family performed the Sri Suktam and Gayatri Devi homam, chanted the Gayatri mantra 21 times and conducted the prayers that have been part of the family’s routine for generations.
Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru host puja ahead of baby’s arrival, share pics
One of the highlights of the celebration was a song composed specifically for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the unborn baby. Sheetal revealed that it was written by Padma Shri recipient Shobha Raju with what she described as “love and a little mischief.” The performance turned into a family production: Sheetal sang, Padma Shri recipient Vidushi Sumitra Guha added ragas, and other family members joined in as chorus. “We had our own little family production,” Sheetal said.
Sheetal closed her note with a message addressed directly to the unborn child. “Little one, look at all the love you’ve already brought together, even before you arrived. We seek your blessings for Sam’s smooth delivery and well-being, and for the baby’s long, healthy life, filled with kindness, character, and purpose,” she wrote.
She also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped organise the ceremony. “Seeing so many mothers blessing Sam was everything I had hoped for.”
Second baby shower for the couple
This is not the first traditional ceremony Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidmoru have hosted during the pregnancy. In September 2026, the couple hosted a baby shower at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, the same venue where they married on December 1, 2025. That earlier ceremony followed Srividya traditions and included Kalaa Aavarana and Sri Chakra rituals, guided by a Srividya Upasaka.
View this post on Instagram
Samantha, who shared photographs from the September ceremony at the time, had written about how powerful it was to understand what was being invoked for her and the baby during the rituals.