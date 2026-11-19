Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have celebrated a traditional baby shower ceremony with their families as they prepare to welcome their first child. Samantha is currently in her third trimester.

The ceremony, known as Seemantham in Telugu tradition, brought together members of both families to bless the couple ahead of the arrival of their first child. Photographs and videos from the celebrations, shared by Raj’s sister Sheetal Nidimoru, show Samantha in a red outfit alongside Raj, his parents and extended family.

Sheetal, who posted a video compiling moments from the ceremony, wrote about how long she had been looking forward to the occasion. “When can we do this, Babu? I’d been asking my annayya for so long. And finally, it was time,” she said.