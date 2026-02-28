Inside Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding: New photos show her palki entry, his ceremonial sword

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Soon after, the couple shared wedding photos that offered fans a glimpse into their special moments, drawing overwhelming love from across the internet. Now, fresh images from the wedding have surfaced, showing Rashmika’s arrival in a traditional palki.

Photos shared by the wedding design team show Rashmika arriving in a traditional palki — also known as a doli. Seated inside, Rashmika looks radiant, even flashing a playful wink in one frame and forming a heart with her hands. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is seen waiting for her, holding a ceremonial sword.

The other images offered a closer look at the décor, including the floral arrangements and the wedding mandap. The initials ‘VR’, representing Vijay and Rashmika, were also incorporated into the design.

According to the wedding design team, the wedding décor was thoughtfully designed to reflect the couple’s desire for an intimate, meaningful celebration rather than a grand spectacle. Inspired by a “Periodic Era” theme, the aesthetics were rooted in India’s cultural heritage, with every detail carrying personal significance. The design was built around earthy tones and subtle terracotta elements instead of overwhelming statement pieces.

Vijay’s preference for terracotta found its way into the palette, while his mother’s wish to include sacred mantras on the Adduthera added a spiritual touch to the setting. The overall vision was to create a wedding that felt simple, authentic and deeply connected to their roots , where the décor, attire and visual elements blended seamlessly.

Rashmika’s wedding post is Instagram’s most liked photo from an Indian account

Rashmika’s post after the wedding has crossed 24 million likes, making it the most-liked photo from an Indian account on Instagram. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli, whose post celebrating India’s victory at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup garnered 22.8 million likes. Meanwhile, Vijay’s post has also reached 19.3 million likes.

Overall, Rashmika’s post now ranks as the second-most-liked Instagram post from an Indian account, trailing only a viral reel shared by content creator Kishore Mondal in April last year. The video, in which Kishore sang Jeene Laga Hoon, amassed an unprecedented 51 million likes — the fourth-highest in the platform’s history.

What Rashmika and Vijay wore for their wedding

For their big day, the couple chose Anamika Khanna’s bridal atelier. Rashmika wore a rust sari highlighted with a bold red border, featuring temple-inspired motifs intricately woven across the drape.

Vijay complemented her in an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a vermillion angavastram draped across his shoulders. His outfit was adorned with forest and temple-inspired motifs symbolising power, lineage and sacred heritage.

Both chose traditional gold jewellery to complete their looks. Vijay paired his attire with statement ear studs, a wrist cuff, layered necklaces, ankle kadas and a ring, while Rashmika wore an elaborate set of 11 pieces including a choker, jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt and anklets.

Crafted over 10 months by Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar of SHREE Jewellers, Vijay’s jewellery carried regal motifs like elephants and tigers, lending him a kingly presence, while Rashmika’s ensemble was envisioned to evoke the aura of a living goddess.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in October 2025 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Their relationship was officially confirmed just days before the wedding.