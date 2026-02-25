Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s haldi ceremony: Rose petals, dog cartoons for ‘Vijay and Rushie’

Glimpses from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Haldi ceremony in Udaipur, shared by the couple on their respective Instagram Stories ahead of their wedding.

With one day to go before the wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a glimpse into their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday, and the visuals were every bit as carefully put together as everything else that has come before it. Both actors shared separate sets of images on their Instagram Stories on February 25, offering two distinct but equally charming looks at the pre-wedding ritual taking place in Udaipur ahead of their February 26 nuptials.

Vijay’s set of images focused on the core ceremony space. The venue was set outdoors in a circular space enclosed by soft wooden panelling, with the floor entirely carpeted in delicate pink rose petals. At the centre sat two small wooden stools, placed for the bride and groom during the ritual, surrounded by baskets filled with bright yellow and orange marigold petals. The backdrop was made up of lush floral arrangements in warm tones, giving the whole space a garden-like quality.