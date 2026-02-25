Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s haldi ceremony: Rose petals, dog cartoons for ‘Vijay and Rushie’
A day before their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared glimpses of their Haldi ceremony in Udaipur, and the decor told two different stories, both equally theirs.
With one day to go before the wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a glimpse into their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday, and the visuals were every bit as carefully put together as everything else that has come before it. Both actors shared separate sets of images on their Instagram Stories on February 25, offering two distinct but equally charming looks at the pre-wedding ritual taking place in Udaipur ahead of their February 26 nuptials.
Vijay’s set of images focused on the core ceremony space. The venue was set outdoors in a circular space enclosed by soft wooden panelling, with the floor entirely carpeted in delicate pink rose petals. At the centre sat two small wooden stools, placed for the bride and groom during the ritual, surrounded by baskets filled with bright yellow and orange marigold petals. The backdrop was made up of lush floral arrangements in warm tones, giving the whole space a garden-like quality.
He also shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards, one reading “Rushie,” Rashmika’s nickname, and the other simply reading “Vijay,” placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds. It was a small detail that said a lot about the tone of the whole celebration, personal, considered, and anything but generic.
Rashmika’s Stories offered a different angle on the day. One frame featured a cheerful illustrated backdrop of two animated dogs taking a drive against a golden sunset, warm yellows and oranges filling the frame, a touch of whimsy that felt deliberately playful. A wicker basket with colourful sticks and a bright yellow umbrella sat in the foreground, leaning into the sunny Haldi palette. Another image showed an outdoor seating arrangement beside a waterbody, cane chairs around a round table with a yellow and white striped floral tablecloth, wooden chargers, neatly folded yellow napkins and floral centrepieces finishing the look.
Together, the two sets of images gave fans two different moods from the same day, Vijay’s intimate and traditional, Rashmika’s playful and aesthetic, which, in a way, reflects how the entire VIROSH wedding has been presented to the world.
The pre-wedding celebrations began on February 23, followed by the Sangeet on February 24, with the Haldi and Mehendi taking place on February 25. Before any of it, there was a poolside party, and the now-famous VIROSH Premier League, a private cricket tournament the couple organised for guests, complete with custom branded jerseys, a mini bat engraved with their names and the date 26.02.26, and medals for participants.
Reports from outside the venue also suggest the couple played Holi with family members and guests during the Haldi, turning the ceremony into a more vibrant, colourful affair than the curated Instagram glimpses let on.
