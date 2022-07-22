Inside Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni’s birthday celebration

July 22, 2022 8:51:58 pm
Actor Ram Charan’s wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 20, took to Instagram on Friday to post pictures from the birthday celebration.
Sharing the photos, Upasana wrote, “Precious. Thank you all for making me feel special in ur own sweet way.”
In the pictures, Upasana Kamineni wore a beige-coloured outfit, while Ram Charan sported a white shirt and pants.
The RRR actor also shared a family picture on Thursday. The photo also featured his father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha Konidala. Charan wrote in the caption of the post, “To my dearest @upasanakaminenikonidela … happiest birthday.”
Upasana Kamineni tied the knot with Ram Charan on June 14, 2012.
Ram Charan was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi. He has RC15 in the pipeline.
