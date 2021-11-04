Inside Ram Charan and Allu Arjun’s Diwali family bash, see all photos

It’s Diwali time and the parties are in full swing. While Bollywood celebrities continue to host grand bashes, the South stars ushered in the festivities in style. Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a photo with Allu Arjun, at what appears to be a family party. The photo appears to be taken at a grand family celebration, which is lit up brightly. Ram Charan’s sisters Sreeja and Sushmitha were present, along with his wife Upasana. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV featured in the photos too.

Ram Charan captioned his photo, “Happy Diwali!” Allu Arjun shared a similar photo, too, with the same caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

(Photo: Instagram/ Ram Charan) (Photo: Instagram/ Ram Charan)

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha shared a couple of photos as well. Take a look.

(Photo: Instagram/ Sneha Reddy) (Photo: Instagram/ Sneha Reddy)

(Photo: Instagram/ Sneha Reddy) (Photo: Instagram/ Sneha Reddy)

On the work front, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, which stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Recently, we got a teaser that has left fans quite excited. The RRR teaser shows a bird’s eye view of a chase sequence between a lion and Jr NTR, giving a tantalising look at the film’s gigantic scale. It also presents Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a superhero mould as they gear up to fight for people’s rights.

The film is made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. It is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR.

Apart from RRR, Ram Charan has wrapped up the first schedule of RC 15, which stars Kiara Advani, and is directed by Shankar.