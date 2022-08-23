scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Inside Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebration with son Ram Charan, nephews Sai Tej and Varun Tej. See pics

Telugu star Chiranjeevi shared pictures from his birthday celebration in which he is seen with his family members near Damakonda fort, Telangana.

ChiranjeeviTelugu star Chiranjeevi spend quality time on his birthday with his family away from the city. (Photo: Twitter/kchirutweets)

Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s birthday was celebrated with much fanfare around the country. From his name trending on social media to fans cutting cakes, it was a big day for his admirers. However, their idol was away from the city and enjoyed a break on the outskirts of Hyderabad with his family.

According to his team, Chiranjeevi had gone to Damakonda fort with his family, which is in the Kamareddy district of Telangana. Chiranjeevi gave an update to his fans about his birthday celebrations via his social media and shared pictures from the quiet family gathering.

In the family picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen surrounded by his son actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, along with nephews Varun Tej, Sai Tej and other prominent members of the family. He also uploaded a separate picture with wife Surekha and granddaughters.

He captioned the image as, “This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime”. To celebrate Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the teaser of his much-awaited film GodFather was released on August 21. The teaser shows the megastar as a stylish and powerful character. Interestingly, the teaser also had actor Salman Khan in it.

However, a sequence from the teaser, where Chiranjeevi and Salman were seen in a jeep together, with their heads bobbing, was called out by many fans for poor VFX. However, that didn’t stop fans from celebrating the film and sharing their excitement of seeing Salman and Chiranjeevi in the same frame.

GodFather is the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, which was the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The 2019 original starred actor Mohanlal in the lead role. For the Telugu remake, Salman has shot for a special song in the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

Besides GodFather, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby and Bholaa Shankar, helmed by Meher Ramesh.  Both the films are in post production stage and will release in theatres in 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:36:02 pm
Next Story

Abduction case: Warrant issued against Rubaiya Sayeed for non-appearance in TADA court

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Premium
NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement