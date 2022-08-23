Inside Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebration with son Ram Charan, nephews Sai Tej and Varun Tej. See pics

Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s birthday was celebrated with much fanfare around the country. From his name trending on social media to fans cutting cakes, it was a big day for his admirers. However, their idol was away from the city and enjoyed a break on the outskirts of Hyderabad with his family.

According to his team, Chiranjeevi had gone to Damakonda fort with his family, which is in the Kamareddy district of Telangana. Chiranjeevi gave an update to his fans about his birthday celebrations via his social media and shared pictures from the quiet family gathering.

In the family picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen surrounded by his son actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, along with nephews Varun Tej, Sai Tej and other prominent members of the family. He also uploaded a separate picture with wife Surekha and granddaughters.

This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together! #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime pic.twitter.com/cXvDhyZlEk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2022

He captioned the image as, “This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime”. To celebrate Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the teaser of his much-awaited film GodFather was released on August 21. The teaser shows the megastar as a stylish and powerful character. Interestingly, the teaser also had actor Salman Khan in it.

However, a sequence from the teaser, where Chiranjeevi and Salman were seen in a jeep together, with their heads bobbing, was called out by many fans for poor VFX. However, that didn’t stop fans from celebrating the film and sharing their excitement of seeing Salman and Chiranjeevi in the same frame.

GodFather is the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, which was the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The 2019 original starred actor Mohanlal in the lead role. For the Telugu remake, Salman has shot for a special song in the film.

Besides GodFather, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby and Bholaa Shankar, helmed by Meher Ramesh. Both the films are in post production stage and will release in theatres in 2023.