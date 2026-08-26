2 seasons filmed, Rs 97 crore spent: Inside the tragic cancellation of Baahubali prequel series

Cinematographer Mukesh G has spoken for the first time in detail about the collapse of Netflix's Baahubali prequel series.

Cinematographer Mukesh G has revealed that Netflix’s shelved Baahubali prequel series Baahubali: Before The Beginning had two complete seasons and portions of a third already filmed before the project was cancelled, with approximately Rs 97 crore spent out of a planned Rs 270 crore budget.

In an interview with Variety India, Mukesh revealed that he spent 18 months as the principal Director of Photography on Netflix’s Baahubali: Before The Beginning, a prequel series based on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films, only for the project to be pulled with just 60 to 70 shooting days remaining.

The experience left him in a dark place. “I went into depression for about six months. It didn’t get shelved overnight; it got shelved page by page, which I couldn’t digest. At that point, it was one of the most important projects in India. It remains a very unfortunate episode in my career,” he said.