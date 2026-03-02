Inside Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku: Newlyweds Rashmika-Vijay, Rishab Shetty and Ram Charan join Allu family’s emotional kick-off

Superstar Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, is set to tie the knot with his fiancee Nayanika Reddy, on March 6. Ahead of the big day, their pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted. The Allu family was joined by several friends from the film industry, for Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Rishab Shetty, Ram Charan, and many other celebs attended the intimate festivity.

Allu Sirish took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the heartwarming moments. Several pictures from the star-studded event have also been going viral on social media. The ceremony started with the mangala snanam, during which the groom-to-be was bathed and blessed with a paste of turmeric and sandalwood. It is a symbol of purification, as he transitions into his married life. Then, the women from their extended family, gave gifts and blessings to the Sirish.