Inside Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku: Newlyweds Rashmika-Vijay, Rishab Shetty and Ram Charan join Allu family’s emotional kick-off
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda, Rishab Shetty, Ram Charan, and many other celebs attended Allu Arjun's brother, Sirish's pre-wedding ceremony.
Superstar Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, is set to tie the knot with his fiancee Nayanika Reddy, on March 6. Ahead of the big day, their pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted. The Allu family was joined by several friends from the film industry, for Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Rishab Shetty, Ram Charan, and many other celebs attended the intimate festivity.
Allu Sirish took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the heartwarming moments. Several pictures from the star-studded event have also been going viral on social media. The ceremony started with the mangala snanam, during which the groom-to-be was bathed and blessed with a paste of turmeric and sandalwood. It is a symbol of purification, as he transitions into his married life. Then, the women from their extended family, gave gifts and blessings to the Sirish.
Pelli Koduku is a sacred pre-wedding custom, which takes place in the groom’s family side in Andhra weddings, to mark the official beginning of the wedding festivities. For the ritual, Allu Sirish opted for a traditional outfit – cream kurta-pajama with nehru jacket, while Allu Arjun wore a red kurta-pyjama with glasses. His wife Sneha Reddy looked beautiful in an orange saree.
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who got married on February 26, were seen greeting Allu Arjun, Sirish, and their family members. They also posed for lovely group pictures with everyone. Photographs of Vijay hugging Arjun and the actor couple standing alongside, is getting a lot of adorable reactions from the fans. Members of the Allu family, including producer Allu Aravind, actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy welcome their guests warmly. Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were also present at the pre-wedding festivity.
For those unaware, after dating for around two years, Allu Sirish and his girlfriend Nayanika Reddy are getting married on March 6. Interestingly, it falls on the same day as Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s wedding.
