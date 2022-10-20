Inside Allu Arjun’s family vacation in London: From dining with his children to doing all touristy things

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is enjoying a vacation with his family in London. He is accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy and two children, Ayaan and Arha. Recently, Sneha shared a video from her vacation on social media. The video featured a compilation of the family’s special moments from their holiday.

In the video, we see the Pushpa actor dining with his children. While he feeds his daughter, his son plays with the chopsticks. It also shows the family out on the streets of London and doing all touristy things. Sneha shared the video with several hashtags, “#london #vacation #family #takemeback #reels #reelsinstagram #travelwithallusnehareddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

Last year, around the same time, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had taken a vacation to the Maldives. Then also Sneha had shared videos and photos, giving fans of the actor a sneak peek into his family time.

Son of noted producer Allu Aravind, Arjun is known for films like Bunny, Arya, Desamuduru, Vedam, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among others. He recently became a national sensation with his performance in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun will now be seen in Pushpa 2: Director Sukumar has already started the pre-production work of the film.