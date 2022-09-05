scorecardresearch
Inside Allu Arjun and daughter Arha’s Ganesh Visarjan, see pics

Actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen on the big screen in the film Pushpa: The Rise, bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with his daughter Arha in Hyderabad.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun celebrated Ganesh Visarjan with daughter Arha. (Photo: PR Handout)

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, whose popularity has risen across the country after the success of his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much zeal and enthusiasm.

The actor recently participated in Ganesh Visarjan with his team. The lovely addition to the celebration was his daughter Arha.

Allu Arjun was dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, as he celebrated the festival. He carried Arha in his arms and they chanted “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Check out the pictures below:

Allu Arjun (Photo: PR Handout) Allu Arjun (Photo: PR Handout) Allu Arjun (Photo: PR Handout)
Also Read |Pushpa 2 launched in Hyderabad without Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the sequel of Pushpa, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. His daughter Arha will make her acting debut with upcoming film Shakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. Arha will be seen playing the role of young prince Bharat in the movie.

