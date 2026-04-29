‘Government tried to stop Gaayapadda Simham over Trump portrayal’: JD Chakravarthy

Actor JD Chakravarthy claimed on Tuesday that the Indian government pressured the makers of Gaayapadda Simham to stop the film from releasing, saying officials feared its portrayal of US President Donald Trump could strain diplomatic relations between India and the United States.

Speaking at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad, Chakravarthy said: “Not from the US government, but we received huge pressure from the Indian government to stop the release of Gaayapadda Simham. They thought our film would create conflict between India and America.”

“We used the Trump element so effectively that there was even pressure from the Indian government to stall the film. In a way, Trump has also acted in our film. Our director Kasyap has basically created a war between India and America,” he added. Chakravarthy also said the team had come within hours of missing the May 1 release date entirely. “Just yesterday, we were in a situation where the film almost came to a halt,” he said.