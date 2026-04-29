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‘Government tried to stop Gaayapadda Simham over Trump portrayal’: JD Chakravarthy
Actor JD Chakravarthy revealed at the pre-release event of Gaayapadda Simham that the Indian government pressured the team to halt the film's release, fearing its satirical portrayal of Donald Trump would strain relations between India and the United States.
Actor JD Chakravarthy claimed on Tuesday that the Indian government pressured the makers of Gaayapadda Simham to stop the film from releasing, saying officials feared its portrayal of US President Donald Trump could strain diplomatic relations between India and the United States.
Speaking at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad, Chakravarthy said: “Not from the US government, but we received huge pressure from the Indian government to stop the release of Gaayapadda Simham. They thought our film would create conflict between India and America.”
“We used the Trump element so effectively that there was even pressure from the Indian government to stall the film. In a way, Trump has also acted in our film. Our director Kasyap has basically created a war between India and America,” he added. Chakravarthy also said the team had come within hours of missing the May 1 release date entirely. “Just yesterday, we were in a situation where the film almost came to a halt,” he said.
The film
Gaayapadda Simham is a satirical comedy drama about a young Indian man whose dream of settling in the United States collapses after he is deported under the immigration policies of the Donald Trump administration. His growing frustration drives him toward an unusual quest for revenge. The title translates to “wounded lion,” a reference to the state the central character finds himself in after deportation.
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Chakravarthy described the story at the event as revolving around “a conflict between Tharun and Trump,” adding that his own character suffers the fallout and that Sree Vishnu’s character gets drawn into the chaos unknowingly.
At the film’s trailer launch earlier this week, distributor Dil Raju called Donald Trump the Gaayapadda Simham’s second hero, underscoring how central the former US president’s policies are to the film’s narrative. Rather than keeping Trump as an abstract political backdrop, the film puts him in a position where his decisions directly upend an ordinary Indian man’s future, treating him as a force the protagonist must reckon with.
The team used advanced digital tools to produce a set of satirical videos featuring Trump-like elements for the promotional campaign, taking an approach to film marketing that moved well outside the usual playbook. Those AI-generated promotional clips involving Trump went viral, giving the film an online presence.
Gaayapadda Simham is directed by debutant Kasyap Sreenivas from a story written by Surya Prakash Josyula. It is produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina, Bhanu Kiran Pratapa, Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Umesh Bansal under Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories and Zee Studios, and presented by Pavan Sadineni. Tharun Bhascker leads the cast, with Faria Abdullah and Maanasa Choudhary as the female leads. JD Chakravarthy plays a role with negative shades, and Sree Vishnu appears in an extended came
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