Celebrities heap praise on RRR trailer, call it ‘next level cinema’ and ‘work of god’

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was unveiled in select theatres first and later on YouTube on Thursday. While the fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan are going gaga over the trailer, Indian stars too joined the bandwagon, heaping praise on the director’s vision.

Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Tej called the trailer “Madness” and “Mind blowing”, respectively.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi wrote on Twitter, “Goosebump inducing!!!! The power of cinema at its most grandest, glorious self!! Hats off @ssrajamouli sir!!”

Goosebump inducing!!!! The power of cinema at its most grandest, glorious self!! Hats off @ssrajamouli sir!! 🙇🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/H1ei4sFmG9 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 9, 2021

RRR trailer left Pooja Hegde speechless. “Ummm… SPEECHLESS. Just gonna stand and applaud the entire team till I figure out how to explain my feelings,” she wrote on social media.

Ummm… SPEECHLESS. Just gonna stand and applaud the entire team till I figure out how to explain my feelings 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #RRRTrailer https://t.co/uSr4GhQNU5 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 9, 2021

Also Read | RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli promises an epic theatrical experience

Wishing the best to the team of RRR, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati tweeted: “CAPTAIN “R” @ssrajamouli you’re on fire. all the best to TEAM RRR!!”

CAPTAIN “R” @ssrajamouli you’re on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 all the best to TEAM RRR!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/lyAUEmN27G — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 9, 2021

Ravi Teja, who earlier collaborated with SS Rajamouli on Vikramarkudu, posted on Twitter, “Setting the bar higher each time! Can’t wait to experience this visual spectacle on the big screen!”

Setting the bar higher each time!

Can’t wait to experience this visual spectacle on the big screen! #RRRhttps://t.co/zcEgfNnvc4 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 9, 2021

“I can only see PASSION ANGER & HUNGER IN EYES OF @ssrajamouli GAARU!! Dreaming is EASIER Making it realistic is TOUGHER. He makes his dream TRUE and makes us Believe it tat is #SSR. ON FIRE @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan,” Thaman tweeted.

I can only see PASSION ANGER & HUNGER IN EYES OF @ssrajamouli GAARU !! Dreaming is EASIER

Making it realistic is TOUGHER He makes his dream TRUE and makes us Believe it tat is #SSR 🔥 ON FIRE @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/xRk8wQBPKb — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 9, 2021

Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar said no one can match the vision of SS Rajamouli. “We take pride in calling u our own, but you are out of this world sirr @ssrajamouli. No one can match your vision Folded. @tarak9999 sirr and @AlwaysRamCharan sirr it’s like two atom bombs exploded with performances,” his tweet read.

We take pride in calling u our own, but you are out of this world sirr @ssrajamouli No one can match your vision 🙏🙏🙏. @tarak9999 sirr and @AlwaysRamCharan sirr it’s like two atom bombs exploded with performances 🙏🙏🙏 #RRR https://t.co/xQeUPhol5w — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) December 9, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh called the trailer epic. She tweeted, “Woahhhhh!! This is epic!! Can’t wait for the magic to unveil! Every shot is soooo grand!”

“ThRee bRotheRs together taking telugu cinema to the next level @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 #RRRTrailer #RRR,” Sai Dharam Tej said via a tweet.

Director Harish Shankar said he had fallen short of words to express his feeling for RRR trailer. He wrote on Twitter, “Am short of words to express this feeling… “goosebumps” “adrenaline rush” are not enough to describe the mental state after watching this.”

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga called the trailer as “work of GOD.” “I most certainly believe that this work of GOD,” he wrote on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, is “proud” of RRR trailer. He called it “Next Level Cinema”.

Heaping praise on the trailer of RRR, Nandamuri Kalyanram described Jr NTR and Ram Charan as “two lethal weapons.” He tweeted, “This is on a completely different level!! The master story teller has two lethal weapons to play with and what an explosion on screen. Can’t wait for the big screen experience.”

Karan Johar in a tweet said he was blown away by the epic trailer. He wrote on Twitter, “SIR!!! Blown away by the BRILLIANCE and MAGNITUDE of this EPIC trailer! WOW!!! Huge congratulations to @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 and the entire cast & crew of this insanely massive film!”

SIR!!! Blown away by the BRILLIANCE and MAGNITUDE of this EPIC trailer! WOW!!! Huge congratulations to @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 and the entire cast & crew of this insanely massive film! #RRRMovie https://t.co/wVv6mw40nw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 9, 2021

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Rahul Ramakrishna. The film will release January 7.