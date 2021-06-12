In The Name of God trailer: Priyadarshi-starrer is a tale of greed, power and sins

Priyadarshi-starrer In The Name of God will release on June 18. (Photo: Aha/YouTube)

Starring Priyadarshi, Nandini Rai, Posani Krishna Murali and others, the trailer of In The Name of God is out. The trailer of the web series was released by Tamil superstar Karthi on his Twitter handle. “Excited to launch the trailer of #InTheNameOfGod, an all new crime thriller web-series, releasing June 18 on @ahavideoIN! Wishing the best for @Suresh_Krissna sir and team!” the tweet read.

The trailer of the crime-thriller opens with Priyadarshi’s voice-over making the viewers understand the difference between a devil and a God. What unfolds next is a story of several characters, their greed, lust, love and their aspiration to be free. The trailer is full of some steamy scenes, action sequences but what stands out is Priyadarshi, who promises to showcase a new side to him as an actor. The actor, who just witnessed success with Jathi Ratnaalu, sheds his friendly on-screen avatar and explores the grey shades.

Earlier in a statement, director Suresh Krissna said, “Priyadarshi was a revelation in terms of his acting range and so was Nandini Rai, who beyond her looks, gave a lot of emotional depth to her performance. This show is a complete package that’ll surprise one and all.”

“I’ve always looked upto Suresh Krissna as a director, and being part of his first production is a dream-come-true moment. I had a blast shooting for the show, and I thank Vidyasaagar for discovering a side to me that I never knew about. Nandini Rai wasn’t only a terrific co-star but is an excellent performer who’s due to get a lot of love from audiences,” Priyadarshi said.

In The Name Of God is written and directed by Vidyasaagar Muthukumar. The crime thriller is expected to release on Aha on June 18.