‘It’s because of RRR that everyone now wants to explore Telugu music’: Geetha Madhuri

Singer Geetha Madhuri, who has taken on the role of a judge on the second season of Telugu Indian Idol, is elated that Telugu music has finally got the exposure and platform it always needed, thanks to RRR music composer MM Keeravaani and director SS Rajamouli.

For the unversed, RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95 Academy Awards. The song is composed by Keeravaani, who according to Geetha has always delivered great music, long before this global recognition came calling.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Geetha Madhuri said, “Telugu cinema has always had variety of songs. It has commercial songs, it had classical songs and melodies but the only thing that was lacking was a bigger platform. Luckily because of RRR, everyone is looking up to Telugu cinema and music and a lot of them want to explore Telugu music. This makes me feel very happy and this is a boost to a lot of people working in Telugu film industry to work on their talent and showcase it.”

The singer added, “Keeravaani sir has composed so many songs across languages till date but now RRR’s songs have got recognition worldwide, for the work he and the entire team has done all this time. They have, from the beginning only done good work and this kind of recognition towards them makes me very happy.”

“Naatu Naatu”, which is picturised on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been on a winning spree. The song won at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and has become a favourite of many global celebrities, including BTS band member Jungkook.

Geetha Madhuri believes that accomplished musicians always work hard irrespective of success. She cites example of the “Naatu Naatu” team.

“MMK garu, Chandrabose (lyricist), the singers and Prem Rakshith master, Rajamouli garu, all these people have been working really hard. I am extremely glad that all these people are now known to the world. The amount of hard work they are going to put in the future is not going to change. So, I am extremely happy that our very own MMK sir is there and he is going to get an Oscar and that will definitely be a proud moment,” said a hopeful Geetha.

Geetha, known for singing tracks such as “Jeevanadhi”, “Pakka Local”, “Darlinge” among others, is excited to bring forth good talent with Telugu Indian Idol 2.

Talking about what she expects from the show, which started streaming on Aha from March 3, Geetha said, “Season 1 had amazingly talented singers who are actually very good singers already. In season 2, we have raw singers, raw voices, singers from various backgrounds. We can train them and they will become good singers.”

Before signing off, Geetha Madhuri shared a mantra, which she says she stole from her actor husband Nandu. The singer said, “My husband’s observation is being local is the mantra to go global. Like if you see Kantara, they just made the movie with the rawness they had. It started going global and that is very encouraging for all artistes. People would want to explore all types of movies.”

She added, “All these years people tried to make Hollywood kind of movies to go global but now the rawness that’s there, if you present it properly to the world, the world is looking forward to enjoy our culture.”