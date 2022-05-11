‘If Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu, then very good’: Mukesh Bhatt reacts to actor’s statements, says ‘each to his own’

Actor Mahesh Babu found himself mired in controversy after he said that Bollywood couldn’t ‘afford’ him. Furthermore, he had said that he did get a lot of Hindi film offers, but he really couldn’t waste his time. Producer Mukesh Bhatt reacted to the statements and said that there was nothing wrong in what Mahesh said.

Speaking to India Today, Mukesh Bhatt said, “If Bollywood can’t afford his price, then very good. I wish him all the best. I respect where he comes from. He has talent and he has an ‘X’ value for the talent that he has generated over the years. He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own.”

He continued further, asking why anyone should be offended by a ‘price tag’. “If I have to work for somebody for free, it is my choice. If I am charging Rs 100 crore for something, it is my choice as well. Having said that, there is no fixed price in our industry. I have worked with an actor who worked for half the price of how much he originally quoted and visa-versa. Here, directors, actors, heroes, and their fees change person-to-person based on our associations,” he added, saying that the industry is a ‘dispensary’ of mortal emotions’ and it is not a mortal industry.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu kicked up a hornets nest when he opened up about doing a Hindi movie at an interaction with the media during the trailer launch of Major. “I don’t know if I’d sound arrogant. I did get a lot of offers from Hindi. But, the simple thing is I don’t think they can afford me. I can’t waste my time. The kind of respect I get here. The kind of stardom I get here. I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to another. I always thought when you do films here it will become bigger. My belief is becoming true now. I can’t be happier,” he said.

Later, he explained his stance further. “I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true,” Mahesh said.