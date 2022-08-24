scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Idea for Liger came from Allu Arjun, reveals Puri Jagannadh

Sukumar credited Puri Jagannadh for changing the grammar of mass commercial movies with his films like Badri and Idiot.

Sukumar, Puri JagannadhSukumar with Puri Jagannadh during a special interview for Liger.

Little did we know that director Sukumar of Pushpa: The Rise fame was a big fan of director Puri Jagannadh. Sukumar’s admiration for his senior was on full display during his special interview with the creator of Liger. Sukumar reminded Puri that he had once sought an opportunity to join his team of assistant directors during the conversation. “When I came to meet you for the first time, you asked me to tell you if I had any good story. I don’t know why you asked me that. That is how we met,” Sukumar said.

Sukumar credited Puri for changing the grammar of mass commercial movies with his films like Badri and Idiot. And the Pushpa director noted Puri was his inspiration when it comes to making movies in a short period. However, Puri revealed that with Liger, he was changing the way he made films. “From now like you (Sukumar), I am going to take time and work on the details of my script,” said Puri.

Also Read |Before Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, five Puri Jagannadh movies you should watch

Puri Jagannadh noted that owing to the pandemic he had a lot of time to work on the script of Liger. “Pokiri was a super blockbuster. I felt you took some time to write that movie, unlike your other films. I had then told you that you do better films when you take time. And I am saying it now, that Liger is going to be a blockbuster. Because you took time to make it,” Sukumar said.

Puri also revealed that it was during the making of Iddarammayilatho (2013) with Allu Arjun, that he got the idea for Liger. “I think 10 years ago, Bunny (Allu Arjun) had told me about a Hollywood director, whose heroes always had some sort of disability. And he asked me why don’t you write a character like that? I suggested a hero who stammers and he liked it. So that’s how it started. This idea came to me because of Bunny,” the Liger director revealed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with themPremium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...

Vijay Deverakonda’s character in Liger stammers. “Vijay is a genuine actor. In the last decade, I haven’t seen anybody who can act so genuinely onscreen. He’s also genuine in real life. There is no fakeness in him. I had a new feeling watching him perform. You are going to work with Vijay in future. You will understand what I’m saying,” Puri Jagannadh told Sukumar.

Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday, is due in cinemas this Thursday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:28:32 pm
Next Story

For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Premium
BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years
Tech InDepth

BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rahul disha
8 photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s recent romantic getaway
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement