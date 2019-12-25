Shalini Pandey is a fantastic performer: Iddari Lokam Okate actor Raj Tarun

Raj Tarun starrer Iddari Lokam Okate will be released on December 25. Raj Tarun starrer Iddari Lokam Okate will be released on December 25.

Actor Raj Tarun has been away from the silver screen for a while. However, the actor is back with Iddari Lokam Okate. Directed by GR Krishna, the slice-of-life drama has Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame as the female lead.

Ahead of the film’s release, Raj Tarun interacted with journalists. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Tell us about Iddari Lokam Okate.

Iddari Lokam Okate is a love story. The plot of the film is inspired by a Turkish film. We have tried to keep the same feel as the original. We made changes to the narrative to suit regional taste.

What intrigued you the most about the story?

The content of the film impressed me, and the last 30 minutes of the story is on another level.

Tell us about your character in Iddari Lokam Okate.

I play a photographer in the movie.

How was it to work with Shalini Pandey?

It was a great experience working with her. She is a fantastic performer.

Why did you take a break after your last release Lover?

My previous films didn’t do well at the box office. I wanted to take a break and think about the sort of movie I want to do. I was listening to a lot of scripts and finally picked this one. I learnt (from my failure) that I have to pick a script carefully.

Have you signed any other projects?

I am working on a film under Annapurna Studios, which will be directed by Sreenivas Gavireddy. I also have Dreamgirl remake in my kitty. It will be produced by Rana Daggubati’s production house. Also, the shoot of Orey Bujjiga is currently underway.

