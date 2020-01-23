I was raped during childhood: Arjun Reddy actor Rahul Ramakrishna

Rahul Ramakrishna was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. Rahul Ramakrishna was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna recently revealed that he was raped as a child.

“I was raped during childhood. I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself,” Rahul wrote on his Twitter account. He added, “Everything hurts.”

Rahul Ramakrishna also shared on Twitter, “I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief. Teach your men to be nice. Be brave and break societal conditioning. Be nice.”

After Rahul recounted the horror, many expressed solidarity with him. “I will never be able to understand the trauma you went through even if I try now. I can’t do anything too. But want to just say, stay strong. You have come out of every shit and handled it best to your capacity. You are a fighter. Love you brother! (sic)” actor Priyadarshi ‏responded to Rahul’s post.

While appreciating the support that he received in the wake of his revelation, the Arjun Reddy actor also had a word of advice for parents. “Thank you all for the tremendous support. Your kind words have helped me more than anything else. I request all of you to closely guard your children and look out for sudden behaviour changes- they aren’t equipped with enough skills to communicate the horrors they survive,” he said.

Rahul Ramakrishna is making a mark in the Telugu film industry as a comedy actor. He mostly appears in movies as an endearing friend of the hero. The actor shot to fame after playing such a role in Arjun Reddy. He was last seen in a supporting role in Allu Arjun’s latest movie Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

