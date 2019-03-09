I love Prabhas’ patience: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati was at his candid best in the latest episode of celebrity talk show Famously Filmfare. He shared some little-known facts about his personal and social life.

The Baahubali star revealed that he never liked studying as he was more inclined towards picking up filmmaking skills. “My grandfather (D Ramanaidu) did not worry much about my academic performance as he knew I was learning to edit and reading a lot. He gave importance to my other skills,” Rana recalled while speaking with the show’s host Chinmayi.

“I failed in my tenth grade,” he added. Rana said he joined a different school to reattempt the matriculation exam. And that’s where he became friends with Ram Charan, who also joined the same school after failing to clear tenth grade.

Rana Daggubati said he was destined to be part of the film industry. “I grew up on film sets,” he said. The house that Rana grew up in Hyderabad was always busy with film shooting. “I lived on the top floor and the shootings would happen at the ground floor. I used to eat my breakfast on the sets and go to school.”

The actor also talked about the biggest milestone of his career – Baahubali films. Rana revealed that until Baahubali happened, he was not friends with Prabhas.

He added, “The first thing I learned from Prabhas is patience. He has an unbelievable amount of patience. Prabhas was the pillar of Baahubali. He unquestionably supported the film.

“Prabhas had then delivered back-to-back hits like Mirchi. Can you imagine how many films he could have done in those five years? How much could he earn during that time? He never questioned that for a second. His integrity, dedication and patience is something that I love about him.”

The star also expressed his gratitude to his grandfather for creating a platform on which he stands today. “I feel lucky because I have the option to do a film that I like. I can wait until I find the story that meets my approval. That’s because my grandfather has built a solid platform for me,” he said.

There was a time when Rana Daggubati had to make a pivotal decision concerning his friends’ circle. “When Ram Charan and Bunny got married in quick succession, I also felt like getting married. I was not sure how much I can bother them now they have wives,” he remembered.

“I had two options. Either I should get married or change my friends,” he added. “I opted for the latter. And I befriend Naga Chaitanya and Akhil.”

Rana, however, said Allu Arjun has guided him through early days of his career in films by providing effective inputs at the right times. “The one question he (Allu Arjun) always asks me is that when I am getting married,” he noted.

The 33-year-old star said he is currently focused on his career and in no mood for a relationship. “I am sure I feel find a girl someday,” he said.

Rana Daggubati is currently shooting for the multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi. He also has a slew of other projects in the pipeline.

Watch Famously Filmfare episodes on MX Player.