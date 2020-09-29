I feel privileged: Anjali on working with Michael Madsen in Nishabdham

Anjali plays a Seattle-based police officer in Nishabdham (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Actor Anjali plays the role of Seattle-based police officer Maha in upcoming movie Nishabdham. And she is quite upbeat about her character Maha given that she considers it as strong as her roles in movies like Engaeyum Eppothum and Angadi Theru.

“You will not get strong and meaty roles every day. But, you should be alert when it comes to you and make good use of it. Maha is one such strong role,” she told indianexpress.com.

Anjali describes Maha as a very strong and bold cop who works in the Seattle police department. And she did her homework to get into the skin of an American police officer. “Apart from my looks, I was trained for my role by stunt masters in the US. They taught me about body language and how to use guns. And all things that a cop will do. I used to train 45 minutes before doing a scene, involving a chase or some kind of action,” she recalled.

Maha is part of an investigation that revolves around Anushka Shetty’s Sakshi. “Anushka Shetty and I have a lot of combination scenes together. From the very beginning, we had a good rapport and that comfort level helped us to perform better in our scenes together,” she noted.

Anjali is also grateful that Nishabdham provided her with an opportunity to work closely with Hollywood actor Michael Madsen. In the movie, she plays Madsen’s cop colleague. “I feel privileged. You don’t get an opportunity to work with a Hollywood actor like Michale Madsen every day. I learned a lot by looking at the way he performs. He talks to the camera as if he is talking to a co-star. I think that ease comes from his experience and he’s extremely talented,” she said.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham has an all-star cast, including R Madhavan and Shalini Pandey. “Everybody knows what they are doing in the movie. Nobody is insecure or worried about their character or their screen time. It is not a movie about hero-heroine. Every character is important in the movie. It is all in your hands how well you perform,” she remarked.

She also underlines that Nishabdham is not screenwriter Kona Venkat’s routine style. Venkat is known for out and out commercial entertainers like Happy and Ready. “It is very gutsy of him to take up this thriller,” she said.

“When it comes to the screenplay or the story of the movie, it is interesting. The movie will keep you glued to your seats,” she added.

Nishabdham will have its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

