‘I don’t believe in luck, I believe in hard work’: Khiladi actor Ravi Teja

The pre-release event of Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi was held on Wednesday night in Hyderabad. Besides the film’s cast and crew, directors Sarath Mandava, Vamsi, Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Bobby graced the event as special guests.

Speaking at the pre-release function, Ravi Teja said he believes in hard work and not in luck factor. He said, “It’s my first collaboration with Arjun and Anasuya. Arjun is an inspiration and you will know that once you watch the movie. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev has done a fantastic job. Many scenes in the film’s second half will stand out. If I’m looking good in the movie, that credit should go to another cinematographer GK Vishnu. I have worked with a new crew for Khiladi. I don’t believe in horoscope and luck very much. I believe in hard work. But in the case of our film’s director Ramesh Varma, both luck and horoscope have worked in his favour, in the form of this movie.”

“I always look at my movies from the audience’s point of view. I liked Khiladi and believe that you will also like it. The credit for this movie belongs to all the technicians. I wish Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi a bright future. Sagar penned dialogues with a humorous touch. The main reasons to do Khiladi are screenwriter Srikanth Vissa and producer Satyanarayana Koneru. Please watch and enjoy the movie by following Covid-19 protocols. Jai cinema,” the Ramarao On Duty actor added.

Khiladi, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, stars Ravi Teja, Arjun Sarja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. The film is slated to hit screens on February 11.