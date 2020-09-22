I am a big BTS fan: Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna talked about being a BTS fan in a conversation with fans on Twitter. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently went live on Twitter to interact with her fans. She talked about South Korean boy band BTS, dealing with stress, IPL, and more.

Here are the 15 best questions answered by the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor.

How does it feel to face the camera every day?

It feels like an exam every day. Every day you are given a script, you memorise the dialogues and act it out. It is stressful, but it is thrilling. It is amazing when the entire team praises you. I want to get back to it as soon as possible. The best part, of course, is when you all watch the film and share your love.

Are you a BTS fan?

I am a BTS fan, a big one. I think I like their duality that how they are kids off the stage but transform into something else on the stage. I love that about them. It shows how professional they are. They are amazing.

Favourite BTS song?

I have a couple of them. Dynamite is one of them, of course. I like Boy With Luv. I also like On. The choreography on the song is mental. I love their dance on it.

Who is your favourite BTS member?

Each one of them has a strong personality. So, it is hard to pick one.

What is your stress buster?

I honestly don’t know, but I think workout. I listen to a lot of music. I dance like a mad person. I have started watching BTS videos as a stress buster. Go for a drive. And of course, I love to eat ice-cream!

Have you stolen something from a hotel?

I am guilty. This is embarrassing. If I like their shampoo, I do steal them. Once, I stole a pillow cover too. So, guilty.

How to keep our morale high during such a time?

This (coronavirus pandemic) indeed is a tough situation for all of us, but this is not going to last forever. The thing that I keep in my mind is that when this situation passes, we don’t want to regret that we had so much time on hands but did not make use of it. I don’t want to regret not using my time for something that will help me when the situation comes back to normal.

Here’s me answering all your questions from yesterday and a lot more, before the match begins🐒#RushHour https://t.co/673r0RpAAg — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 21, 2020

Thoughts on the new normal?

We have to embrace it and move forward.

Do you watch IPL? Who do you think will win?

I have anxiety issues if I watch the whole match. I cannot deal with such stress. I support everyone. I am everybody’s baby. I don’t know who will win but all the best to everyone and congrats to the winner.

Have you had a fan moment?

I am in the industry now, which is surreal for me as well. It has been three years. I still cannot believe I have been working with such big names. But if I have a fan moment, you will find me saying “yes sir, yes sir” to everything very excitingly or I go quiet around them.

What keeps you motivated?

I want to reach great heights in my career and life. I don’t want to have limits. I want to do Bollywood and Hollywood. So for those dreams to come true, I am taking the baby steps now.

How do you deal with negativity?

Initially, I used to have a hard time as I did not know how to ignore and not care. But now, it does not come to me. I have a very protective circle of friends, family and a great team who won’t let negativity come to me.

Any annoying habit?

Many. I have a list. But I will tell you three of them. One of them is I worry too much. I have a bad habit of smiling through everything. I smile even if I have to say no, which leaves people confused. Also, I get too hyper. When I am too stressed or conscious or low, I get stressed. So, I am totally weird. I think I am an alien.

Your favourite anime?

Naruto, Sakura, Bleach and so many! I was a huge anime person before K-drama happened. I am only watching K-dramas now.

Which superpower do you want to have and why?

With a touch, I should be able to grant everyone’s wishes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd