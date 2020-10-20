Hyderabad Rains: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and others make donations for relief efforts

Several Telugu actors and filmmakers have forward to fund relief work. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Facebook)

Even as the flood situation in Telangana continues, several celebrities have come forward with contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

According to PTI, the heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

While Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu came forward to contribute Rs 1 crore each, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna announced contributions of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each to help flood victims.

Directors Anil Ravipudi and Harish Shankar came forward to do their bit by donating Rs 5 lakh each.

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature’s fury.I’m humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020

We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Prabhas, meanwhile, has contributed Rs 1.5 crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund.

