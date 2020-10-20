scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Hyderabad Rains: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and others make donations for relief efforts

While Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu came forward to contribute Rs 1 crore each, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna announced contributions of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | October 20, 2020 11:03:21 pm
Mahesh Babu parsuram filmSeveral Telugu actors and filmmakers have forward to fund relief work. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Facebook)

Even as the flood situation in Telangana continues, several celebrities have come forward with contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

According to PTI, the heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

While Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu came forward to contribute Rs 1 crore each, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna announced contributions of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each to help flood victims.

Directors Anil Ravipudi and Harish Shankar came forward to do their bit by donating Rs 5 lakh each.

Prabhas, meanwhile, has contributed Rs 1.5 crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund.

