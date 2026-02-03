How Tharun Bhascker is keeping the Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi spirit alive without one of its stars

Some films don’t just entertain, they stay with you. For a certain generation of Telugu cinema fans, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is one of those films. Released in 2018 and directed by the then relatively unknown Tharun Bhascker, the coming-of-age comedy quietly built a loyal following long after it left theatres. Its warmth, its focus on the kind of messy, unscripted friendships that define youth, and its refusal to take itself too seriously turned it, over time, into something of a cult classic among Telugu film audiences.

So when a sequel was officially announced in June 2025, the reaction was immediate and enthusiastic. Fans dusted off their nostalgia and waited. But before the excitement could fully settle, news arrived that complicated things, one of the original four leads, Sai Sushanth Reddy, had quietly stepped away from the project. The question, naturally, was why.

Tharun Bhascker answered it recently at a student-led event called Honest Townhall. What he shared was less a controversy and more a quietly human story about choices, respect, and the unpredictable paths people take. When the sequel was first announced, Tharun admitted he wasn’t entirely certain Sushanth would even be involved. His name had been included in the initial announcement, but no firm commitment had been made. The call, when it came, was a difficult one. Sushanth reached out to explain that he wanted to step back from acting and dedicate himself fully to his father’s business.

Tharun didn’t take it well. Not at first, anyway. During the event, he said, “When Sushi (Sushanth) called, and he said this, I just broke. First, I got angry. The reason is that he moved on towards his father’s business. He told me he doesn’t want one foot here and one there. And I respect that. But it came with a lot of anger and disappointment. I realised that each person has their own journey and it’s not my call to take. I gave him the opportunity, and he respectfully rejected it.”

It’s a telling exchange, not because of the drama it contains, but because of how little drama there actually is. Sushanth didn’t leave out of creative differences or ego. He left because life, sometimes, pulls people in directions that have nothing to do with the screen. And Tharun, after the initial sting wore off, understood that.

But understanding someone’s decision and letting it derail your own work are two very different things. Tharun made it clear early on that ENE Repeat would move forward, with or without one of its original pillars.

The man stepping into Sushanth’s shoes is Srikanth Maganti, who has already made a name for himself through his work in films like HIT and Animal. It’s a bold swap on paper, and the kind of casting change that fans of the original will inevitably scrutinise.

Tharun Bhascker, for his part, seems unconcerned about the comparison. What matters to him isn’t replicating what Sushanth brought to the screen, it’s preserving the character he played. “I had a story to tell, and I am not going to stop. For me, Sushi might change, but Karthik is the same. And, when I’m watching the footage right now, I see Karthik. And that’s the magic of cinema. If I’m telling you that you’ll only see Karthik, I think I’ll succeed in doing that. I won’t let you guys down,” he said.

Whether fans will feel the same way remains to be seen. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi worked because of its ensemble, four leads who felt like they belonged in the same room, riffing off each other with an ease that’s harder to manufacture than most people realise. Replacing one of them is a gamble, no matter how talented the newcomer. But if Tharun’s word means anything, and for a director who built a cult classic on honesty and heart, the character of Karthik will survive the transition.