How Tharun Bhascker is keeping the Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi spirit alive without one of its stars

One of the original four leads of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Sai Sushanth Reddy, has quietly stepped away from ENE Repeat. The film’s director, Tharun Bhascker, recently explained why Reddy exited the project.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readHyderabadFeb 3, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Tharun Bhascker talks about ENE RepeatTharun Bhascker talks about replacing Sai Sushanth Reddy in the follow up to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.
Make us preferred source on Google

Some films don’t just entertain, they stay with you. For a certain generation of Telugu cinema fans, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is one of those films. Released in 2018 and directed by the then relatively unknown Tharun Bhascker, the coming-of-age comedy quietly built a loyal following long after it left theatres. Its warmth, its focus on the kind of messy, unscripted friendships that define youth, and its refusal to take itself too seriously turned it, over time, into something of a cult classic among Telugu film audiences.

So when a sequel was officially announced in June 2025, the reaction was immediate and enthusiastic. Fans dusted off their nostalgia and waited. But before the excitement could fully settle, news arrived that complicated things, one of the original four leads, Sai Sushanth Reddy, had quietly stepped away from the project. The question, naturally, was why.

Tharun Bhascker answered it recently at a student-led event called Honest Townhall. What he shared was less a controversy and more a quietly human story about choices, respect, and the unpredictable paths people take. When the sequel was first announced, Tharun admitted he wasn’t entirely certain Sushanth would even be involved. His name had been included in the initial announcement, but no firm commitment had been made. The call, when it came, was a difficult one. Sushanth reached out to explain that he wanted to step back from acting and dedicate himself fully to his father’s business.

Also Read – Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi movie review: A buddy comedy worth watching

Tharun didn’t take it well. Not at first, anyway. During the event, he said, “When Sushi (Sushanth) called, and he said this, I just broke. First, I got angry. The reason is that he moved on towards his father’s business. He told me he doesn’t want one foot here and one there. And I respect that. But it came with a lot of anger and disappointment. I realised that each person has their own journey and it’s not my call to take. I gave him the opportunity, and he respectfully rejected it.”

It’s a telling exchange, not because of the drama it contains, but because of how little drama there actually is. Sushanth didn’t leave out of creative differences or ego. He left because life, sometimes, pulls people in directions that have nothing to do with the screen. And Tharun, after the initial sting wore off, understood that.

But understanding someone’s decision and letting it derail your own work are two very different things. Tharun made it clear early on that ENE Repeat would move forward, with or without one of its original pillars.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Srinath Maganti (@srinathmaganti)

The man stepping into Sushanth’s shoes is Srikanth Maganti, who has already made a name for himself through his work in films like HIT and Animal. It’s a bold swap on paper, and the kind of casting change that fans of the original will inevitably scrutinise.

Story continues below this ad

Tharun Bhascker, for his part, seems unconcerned about the comparison. What matters to him isn’t replicating what Sushanth brought to the screen, it’s preserving the character he played. “I had a story to tell, and I am not going to stop. For me, Sushi might change, but Karthik is the same. And, when I’m watching the footage right now, I see Karthik. And that’s the magic of cinema. If I’m telling you that you’ll only see Karthik, I think I’ll succeed in doing that. I won’t let you guys down,” he said.

Also Read – Love, live-in relationships, and the conversation they can’t avoid: Deconding the trailer of Couple Friendly that garned Prabhas’ praise

Whether fans will feel the same way remains to be seen. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi worked because of its ensemble, four leads who felt like they belonged in the same room, riffing off each other with an ease that’s harder to manufacture than most people realise. Replacing one of them is a gamble, no matter how talented the newcomer. But if Tharun’s word means anything, and for a director who built a cult classic on honesty and heart, the character of Karthik will survive the transition.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: 'I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’
Javed Akhtar
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
'Not Sonu Nigam, actor's team suggested Arijit Singh for Mere Dholna 3.0': Amaal Mallik says he fought to get singer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Amaal Mallik, Sonu Nigam
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
lok sabha
8 MPs suspended for throwing paper towards Chair amid Lok Sabha uproar
kcr
When can phones be tapped forms crux of KCR’s questioning
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: 'I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Why Anoushka Shankar chose presence over prestige by skipping the Grammys
‘It feels really good NOT to be in LA’: Sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar reveals why she skipped the Grammys this year; the mental cost of chasing recognition
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
‘It feels really good NOT to be in LA’: Sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar reveals why she skipped the Grammys this year; the mental cost of chasing recognition
Why Anoushka Shankar chose presence over prestige by skipping the Grammys
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement