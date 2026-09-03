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‘Strange but nice’: How Rashmika Mandanna’s injury gave her more time with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed that her hip injury gave her an opportunity to spend more time with her husband Vijay Deverakonda.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna was on a break from shooting for over a month after suffering a hip injury. She is now set to return to the sets of her upcoming film Mysaa. Recently, Rashmika opened up about her injury and revealed that she got to spend a lot of time with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, during her recovery.
During a chat with Hindustan Times, she recalled how the hip injury happened and said, “The tendon in my hip bone snapped while shooting a song. I felt the snap but continued shooting till I couldn’t lift my right leg. The next day, I visited the hospital and got an MRI. I was my happy self so the doctors didn’t suspect an injury. The doctors were then surprised that I managed to walk up to the hospital all by myself. They told me my pain receptors are messed up! I have to be careful once I resume.”
“I’m resuming the shoot for Ranabaali in Hyderabad because it’s up for release soon and I have 10 days of shoot left. I have two other films to shoot after that; I have my months planned, and I’m getting anxious looking at my calendar,” she added.
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Due to the injury and the subsequent recovery period, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who got married in February this year, got a chance to spend quality time with each other. “We didn’t get to see each other for three months after the wedding; we would just speak on the phone. This was the universe’s way of saying, ‘Calm down, I will keep you at home now.’ This is the most time we have spent together and it was strange but nice. He likes watching serious shows and K-dramas are my thing, so now we watch both. I have managed to convert him already,” she shared.
In fact, Rashmika revealed that Vijay would like to have more such breaks, but without the injury that caused this one. “Vijay says, ‘Let’s have more of this, but next time without an injury!’” she laughed and said, adding, “It didn’t feel like I was unwell because I don’t like to depend on anyone to help me. I cant just be on the bed, waiting for someone to help me get off it. I like to believe I’m fit to do things by myself. So I had a good time making memories with the family.”
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in an intimate destination wedding on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
On the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting the action thriller Mysaa. It is set to hit the theatres on November 27, 2026. On the other hand, Vijay’s next project is the period action-drama Ranabaali, helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. Also starring his wife in the lead role, it is scheduled for release on September 11.
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