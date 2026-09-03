‘Strange but nice’: How Rashmika Mandanna’s injury gave her more time with Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was on a break from shooting for over a month after suffering a hip injury. She is now set to return to the sets of her upcoming film Mysaa. Recently, Rashmika opened up about her injury and revealed that she got to spend a lot of time with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, during her recovery.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, she recalled how the hip injury happened and said, “The tendon in my hip bone snapped while shooting a song. I felt the snap but continued shooting till I couldn’t lift my right leg. The next day, I visited the hospital and got an MRI. I was my happy self so the doctors didn’t suspect an injury. The doctors were then surprised that I managed to walk up to the hospital all by myself. They told me my pain receptors are messed up! I have to be careful once I resume.”