How Gabbar Singh rescued Pawan Kalyan in 2012, and why the industry is hoping history repeats itself with Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The year was 2012. Pawan Kalyan, one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved stars, was gearing up for the release of Gabbar Singh carrying the weight of three consecutive failures. Panjaa had flopped in December 2011. Teen Maar before it had not worked. Puli before that had been an outright disaster. The question being asked quietly around the industry was not whether Gabbar Singh would be a hit, but whether Pawan could still pull off a film at the scale his star image demanded.

The film, directed by Harish Shankar and released to positive reviews, was a blockbuster at the box office, marking Pawan Kalyan’s comeback after three back-to-back failures. Made on a budget of just Rs 30 crore, Gabbar Singh grossed around Rs 150 crore worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing Telugu film at the time and the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year.

The premise was simple enough on paper. Pawan Kalyan played Venkataratnam Naidu, a police officer who, inspired by the iconic Sholay villain, takes on the name Gabbar Singh to take on a local thug with political ambitions. It was a remake of Salman Khan’s Dabangg, but what Harish Shankar did was strip the original of its Uttar Pradesh flavour and rebuild it entirely around Pawan Kalyan’s persona, his energy, his comic timing, and the specific kind of mass charisma that his fans had been waiting to see channelled into the right vehicle. Pawan earned acclaim for a charismatic, energetic performance that combined mass appeal with comedy.

Pawan Kalyan in Gabbar Singh. Pawan Kalyan in Gabbar Singh.

The songs, composed by DSP, became cultural touchstones overnight. “Kevvu Keka” became so embedded in the public consciousness that the films Kevvu Keka (2012), Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde (2013) and Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham (2014) were all named after songs from the film, and the Antakshari sequence was parodied in multiple subsequent releases. That is the kind of cultural imprint a film leaves when everything clicks at once.

What came after Gabbar Singh, however, is just as much a part of the story. Sardaar Gabbar Singh (2016), Katamarayudu (2017), and Agnyaathavaasi (2018) all received negative or mixed reviews, with Agnyaathavaasi ending as a disaster at the box office. The momentum that 2012 had created did not hold. Films came and went. Some worked partially, most did not. Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments grew with the founding of the Janasena Party, and his presence in cinema became increasingly intermittent. Vakeel Saab (2021) and Bheemla Nayak (2022) were success, with the latter ending as the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of that year, but the kind of clean, dominant, undeniable blockbuster that Gabbar Singh had been remained elusive.

Now, thirteen years later, the same pairing is back. Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh. DSP is back for the songs. The festive window is in play, with the film now confirmed for a March 19 Ugadi release. The songs have already connected with audiences. And the industry, which has a long memory when it comes to patterns like this, is watching closely.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh confirms release on March 19 as Yash’s Toxic postponed: The Ugadi box office shake-up



Story continues below this ad

The parallel is hard to ignore. A mass entertainer. The same director. The same composer for the songs. A star whose recent years in cinema have been anything but straightforward, now also balancing the demands of his role as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. And a release date that carries the same festive energy that Gabbar Singh had when it came out.

Whether Ustaad Bhagat Singh completes that circle or rewrites it entirely will be known on March 19. But the blueprint, at least, is familiar.