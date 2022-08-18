Even if RRR is not India’s official selection, the film can still compete at the Oscars. Here’s how

After its release on global OTT platforms, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has found a new audience in the West, and they can’t get enough of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer magnum opus. Many Hollywood filmmakers, writers and actors have applauded Rajamouli’s film, and now there is a legitimate chance for the pan-Indian hit to find a place in this year’s Oscar contenders.

In a recent report published by Variety, the publication shared that the film stands a valid chance to make history at the Oscars, if it is nominated by India in the Best Foreign Language Film category. There has been speculation that RRR might lose that position to Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files but there is still a chance for Rajamouli’s film to make it to the Academy Awards. “Even if India doesn’t select it, it can still be submitted in all other general categories, including best picture and director,” the publication said.

Earlier, director Anurag Kashyap spoke on similar lines as he hoped for RRR’s nomination from India, adding that he hopes The Kashmir Files isn’t selected. “The West sees RRR differently than how we see it, and they’ve loved RRR. If RRR becomes the India selection, 99% it might get nominated for the Academy Award. That is the impact that RRR has had in the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files,” he shared with Galatta Plus. Made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore, RRR earned over Rs 1100 crore on the global box office.

Earlier, Variety had released its list of 2023 Oscars predictions for best actor and included Jr NTR in the list. He was listed among the ‘Unranked’ possible contenders. The list also includes names of actors like Jake Gyllenhaal, George Clooney, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale among others.