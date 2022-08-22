Home Minister Amit Shah meets Jr NTR, calls him ‘gem of Telugu cinema’

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met Telugu actor Jr NTR in Hyderabad. The two met over dinner at a luxury hotel in the city. It is said that Shah had asked to meet Tarak to congratulate him on the success of RRR.

“Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad,” tweeted Shah after the meeting. However, the political undertone of the meeting has caught everyone’s attention. Shah is in the city campaigning for his party BJP ahead of the upcoming by-election.

“It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words,” tweeted Tarak in response to the Home Minister’s message.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 launched in Hyderabad without Allu Arjun

Jr NTR has garnered unanimous praise for his performance in director SS Rajamouli’s period actioner RRR. His character was modelled on the iconic Telugu tribal leader Komaram Bheem. Not just the audience in India, Tarak’s performance has also received a lot of attention from critics in Hollywood. Recently, film magazine Variety predicted that RRR and Jr NTR have the potential to bag India’s first Oscar nomination in the last 21 years.

It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words. https://t.co/Hrn33EuRJh — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 21, 2022

Amid the ever-increasing popularity of RRR, many, including Anurag Kashyap, have opined that the Rajamouli directorial has a big chance to break India’s spell dry at the Oscar nominations.

“The West sees RRR differently than how we see it, and they’ve loved RRR. If RRR becomes the India selection, 99% it might get nominated for the Academy Award. That is the impact that RRR has had in the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files,” Anurag said in an interview with Galatta Plus.

RRR was released earlier this year to packed houses across the world. And the film found a new lease of life when it was made available for streaming on Netflix. Several famous Hollywood filmmakers, actors and critics have heaped praise on RRR.

RRR also stars Ram Charan in the lead.