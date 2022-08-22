scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah meets Jr NTR, calls him ‘gem of Telugu cinema’

Home Minister Amit Shah met Jr NTR to appreciate his performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Jr NTR, Amit ShahHome Minister Amit Shah with Tollywood actor Jr NTR. (Photo: Twitter/Vamsi Kaka)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met Telugu actor Jr NTR in Hyderabad. The two met over dinner at a luxury hotel in the city. It is said that Shah had asked to meet Tarak to congratulate him on the success of RRR.

“Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad,” tweeted Shah after the meeting. However, the political undertone of the meeting has caught everyone’s attention. Shah is in the city campaigning for his party BJP ahead of the upcoming by-election.

“It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words,” tweeted Tarak in response to the Home Minister’s message.

Also Read |Pushpa 2 launched in Hyderabad without Allu Arjun

Jr NTR has garnered unanimous praise for his performance in director SS Rajamouli’s period actioner RRR. His character was modelled on the iconic Telugu tribal leader Komaram Bheem. Not just the audience in India, Tarak’s performance has also received a lot of attention from critics in Hollywood. Recently, film magazine Variety predicted that RRR and Jr NTR have the potential to bag India’s first Oscar nomination in the last 21 years.

Amid the ever-increasing popularity of RRR, many, including Anurag Kashyap, have opined that the Rajamouli directorial has a big chance to break India’s spell dry at the Oscar nominations.

“The West sees RRR differently than how we see it, and they’ve loved RRR. If RRR becomes the India selection, 99% it might get nominated for the Academy Award. That is the impact that RRR has had in the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files,” Anurag said in an interview with Galatta Plus.

RRR was released earlier this year to packed houses across the world. And the film found a new lease of life when it was made available for streaming on Netflix. Several famous Hollywood filmmakers, actors and critics have heaped praise on RRR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

RRR also stars Ram Charan in the lead.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:49:39 pm
Next Story

Pune NCP protests Shinde’s announcement over reservation in jobs for Dahi Handi participants

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement