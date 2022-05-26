Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt can’t recommend SS Rajamouli’s RRR enough: ‘Insane… you should not be allowed to make films’

Hollywood screenwriter-actor Patton Oswalt seems to be blown away by director SS Rajamouli’s latest magnum opus RRR. The winner of the Primetime Emmy Award has recommended his followers to, if they could, watch the movie in an IMAX format.

“If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane (sic),” he tweeted, informing his fans that the movie is streaming on Netflix.

He followed it up with another tweet, “You guys are out of your f**king minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next.” Patton Oswalt is one of the Hollywood film fraternity to have been impressed by RRR. The film had also generated quite a buzz among Hollywood critics.

“An a bigger-than-life and bolder-than-mainstream action-adventure epic, is performing mightily in international release as audiences marvel at its spectacle, embrace its emotions, and sway to its music while being repeatedly gobsmacked by its unfettered audacity,” Joe Leydon of Variety wrote in his review.

Deadline’s critic Stephanie Bunbury said RRR was bigger than Ben-Hur. “From the first scene, when we see a young “tribal” girl stolen from her mother to become the British governor’s wife’s plaything, we are in a heady world of good versus evil,” he wrote in his review.

RRR made a stunning debut at the North American box office by raking in over $9.5 million, which is close to Rs 74 crore. The total opening day worldwide collection of the movie was pegged at Rs 223 crore. And soon the film breached the Rs 1000 crore mark in terms of global ticket sales, becoming Rajamouli’s second consecutive movie to achieve this feat. The director’s last movie, Baahubali: The Conclusion had collected Rs 1000 crore within 10 days of its release in 2017.

After making huge gains at the box office, RRR was made available for streaming in various languages on Zee5 earlier this month. The film’s Hindi version is also available on Netflix.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is a fictional take on the two iconic Telugu tribal leaders. In her review, Indian Express’ reviewer Shubhra Gupta wrote, “RRR is a roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres — epic-mythological-action-superhero-bromance, that very SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one humungous gulp. It is also, needless to say, deafeningly loud. But given that the film compelled me to stay with it, and granted me much fun while at it, I was happy, for once, to sacrifice my ears temporarily.”