HMWSSB rejects SS Rajamouli’s request for 150 water tankers for Varanasi underwater shoot

The production of SS Rajamouli‘s Varanasi has hit a roadblock in its own backyard, and the problem has nothing to do with the size of its ambition. It has to do with water.

On April 24, Sri Durga Arts, the production house behind the film, wrote to the Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board at Khairthabad. The letter, signed and stamped with receipt number 1595, requested the allocation of 150 tankers, each with a 10,000-litre capacity, to fill a water pond the team had constructed at Hyderabad Film City Studio in Gaganpahad, R.R. District. According to the production house, the water was needed for underwater sequences being filmed as part of the ongoing shoot. The production asked for filling to begin from April 27 and for the water to be purified to a standard suitable for filming by May 18. Sri Durga Arts also made clear in the letter that it was willing to pay for the supply on delivery, either at the location or as directed by the board.