Hit The Second Case box office collection: Adivi Sesh’s mystery thriller collects Rs 20 crore worldwide

Actor Adivi Sesh’s latest Telugu offering, HIT: The Second Case has kickstarted on a good note at the theatres. The crime thriller has earned Rs 20.1 cr worldwide in just two days of its release. The film, produced by Telugu star Nani, is the second film in the HIT series.

HIT 2 opened to Rs 6.4 cr on its first day, which is higher than the full run share of its prequel HIT 1 which released in 2020. The first film starred actor Vishwak Sen in the lead role. In the overseas market HIT 2 is inching close to the $1 million mark and has crossed the break-even figure in the territory.

Read More | HIT 2 box office collection Day 1: Mystery thriller gives Adivi Sesh his career best opening

The movie grossed $240,379 in USA through premieres, it collected $229,017 on day one and $197,245 on day two, taking the two days’ total in the region to $666,641. It has grossed over $1 Million in all overseas regions which include Australia, and the UK.

The story of HIT 2 revolves around a gory crime that takes place in the otherwise calm town of Vishakhapatnam. Sesh plays the role of police officer KD, who is determined to catch the serial killer involved in multiple murders of women across the town. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor had spoken about shooting for such an intense film and its impact on him.

He said, “I am by nature a very hopeful person and this film needed a lot of hope in it. So, the darkness is only about 20 per cent of the story. The rest of the 80 per cent is investigative if not, showing other facets of his life like his love, his parents. It’s got emotion in it. So, it’s not that I had to walk out every day with a deep outlook on life. Not to mention that we are trying to sell a responsible story and a hopeful one.”

Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Bhanu Chander, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Tanikella Bharani in significant roles.