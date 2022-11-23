scorecardresearch
HIT The 2nd Case trailer: Adivi Sesh’s film has eerie similarities to Shraddha Walkar case. Watch

HIT: The 2nd Case was written a year ago, and any similarities to the Shraddha Walkar case are coincidental.

hit 2 trailerAdivi Sesh in the HIT 2 trailer.

Adivi Sesh is back as the cop Krishna Dev in HIT: The 2nd Case, a sequel to the hit 2020 film directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The filmmaker is back at the helm of the sequel, whose first trailer was unveiled on Wednesday.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer reveals the basic details of the plot, but what stands out are the eerie parallels that the film appears to have with the killing of Shraddha Walkar. In the film, KD mocks criminals as ‘bird-brained’ but finds himself at the mercy of a serial killer who has seemingly chopped up the bodies of several women.

Watch the HIT: The 2nd Case trailer here:

As public pressure mounts and media scrutiny becomes more intense, KD finds himself in a race against time to nab the killer, who taunts him with messages. Shraddha Walkar’s alleged killer, her boyfriend Aftaab Poonawala, chopped her body in over 30 parts, which he disposed off over three months. He reportedly told the police that he was inspired by the American series Dexter, in which a serial killer moonlights as a blood spatter analyst for the cops. HIT 2 was written a year ago, and the similarities are purely coincidental, although the marketing for the film is certainly playing them up.

Adivi Sesh made his Hindi film debut with Major. The first HIT film was remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra as the leads. The film underperformed at the box office and was subseqeuntly released on Netflix.

HIT 2 also stars Meenakshii Chaudhary, alongside Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. The film will be released in theatres on December 2.

