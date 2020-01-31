HIT teaser: Nani’s next production is a police procedural

The mood and setting of HIT calls to mind director Jeetu Joseph’s Memories. The mood and setting of HIT calls to mind director Jeetu Joseph’s Memories.

Actor-producer Nani on Friday released the teaser of upcoming movie HIT, which is bankrolled by his production banner Wall Poster Cinema. Along with the teaser, the actor promised that “this end of February. you will be on the edge of your seat.”

Going by the teaser, the movie seems to follow the investigation of a cop, who is eventually consumed by the case he’s investigating. “This job will destroy you, Vikram.” tells a wise voice. “You need to quit the department.”

“Never,” pat comes the reply.

The movie will mark the directorial debut of Dr Sailesh Kolanu. Before turning a filmmaker, Sailesh Kolanu held the position of an associate professor in medicine at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

The mood and setting of HIT calls to mind director Jeetu Joseph’s Memories. A cop who is descending into madness while longing for a chance at redemption.

Vishwak Sen is playing the lead role of a cop, and Ruhani Sharma is the female lead.

Nani made his debut as a producer in 2018 with critically-acclaimed AWE. The multi-starrer, helmed by Prashanth Varma, went onto even bag two National Film Awards. HIT is Nani’s second production venture.

