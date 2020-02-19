HIT trailer: A curious case of a missing girl

HIT is bankrolled by Nani. HIT is bankrolled by Nani.

The trailer of Nani’s latest production venture HIT is out, and it promises to be a mind-bending thriller. HIT is the second movie to roll out from Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

The trailer opens with a cop walking away from a stranded girl on a national highway after she assures him that she can take care of herself. However, she goes missing, whipping up public outrage putting the police department under media scrutiny. An impulsive cop Vikram, played by Vishwak Sen, is entrusted with the investigation. Even as he traces the whereabouts of the missing girl, he must also confront his past demons. Ruhani Sharma plays a pivotal role in the film.

Even if the premise seems familiar, it would be really interesting to see how differently the debutante director presents this movie.

Watch the trailer of HIT here:

Actor Nani launched Wall Poster Cinemas with a mission to provide a platform for new talents in the Telugu film industry. In 2017, he made his debut production Awe, which was helmed by then aspiring filmmaker Prasanth Varma. The movie received a lot of acclaim and even won a National Award.

Director Sailesh Kolanu held the position of an associate professor in medicine at the University of New South Wales before he decided to follow his passion for filmmaking.

HIT will hit the screens on February 28.

