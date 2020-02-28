HIT movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Vishwak Sen starrer HIT is bankrolled by Nani. Vishwak Sen starrer HIT is bankrolled by Nani.

Telugu thriller HIT releases in theaters today. Helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the movie is bankrolled by actor Nani. HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

Nani is excited for HIT’s release. In an earlier interview with Firstpost, the actor-producer claimed that HIT will prove to be a benchmark for Telugu thrillers.

“Except for a select few films, Telugu cinema hasn’t really explored thriller genre, and it’s quite strange considering what a rage this genre is all over the world. So, when I got the opportunity to produce one such film, I couldn’t let it go. Now that I have seen the film, I think I would have felt guilty had I not produced it,” Nani said.

At the pre-release event of HIT, Nani heaped praise on Vishwak Sen, “After watching his performance in HIT, my opinion about Vishwak changed. You give him any role and he will nail it. He is a versatile performer.”