Friday, February 28, 2020
HIT movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

HIT movie review and release live updates: Here's what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Dr Sailesh Kolanu directorial HIT, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 28, 2020 12:29:00 pm
HIT movie review Vishwak Sen starrer HIT is bankrolled by Nani.

Telugu thriller HIT releases in theaters today. Helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the movie is bankrolled by actor Nani. HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

Nani is excited for HIT’s release. In an earlier interview with Firstpost, the actor-producer claimed that HIT will prove to be a benchmark for Telugu thrillers.

“Except for a select few films, Telugu cinema hasn’t really explored thriller genre, and it’s quite strange considering what a rage this genre is all over the world. So, when I got the opportunity to produce one such film, I couldn’t let it go. Now that I have seen the film, I think I would have felt guilty had I not produced it,” Nani said.

At the pre-release event of HIT, Nani heaped praise on Vishwak Sen, “After watching his performance in HIT, my opinion about Vishwak changed. You give him any role and he will nail it. He is a versatile performer.”

Follow all the latest updates about Nani's production venture Hit.

    12:25 (IST)28 Feb 2020
    Nani on Hit

    Nani posted on Twitter, "ఈ రోజు తో హిట్ మీది మీకు నచ్చితే హిట్ మాది (From today HIT movie is yours. If it is liked by you, then that hit is ours) #HitMovie"

    "I am very proud of director Sailesh (Kolanu). When he first narrated the movie, I had my reservations. When I agreed to produce this movie, I told him not to quit his job now because I wanted him to have a safety net. But, after watching the movie now, I am confident to tell him to resign his job right away. He has proved himself with this film. He has a long way to go," Nani said at the pre-release event of HIT.

