Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman have a huge influence on my work: HIT composer Vivek Sagar

Music composer Vivek Sagar is trying to cope with the lockdown. The HIT music director says that with everything that’s happening around, he is not composing any new tunes as he is upset about the pandemic.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Vivek Sagar talks about his life, music and movies:

How’s your life under the lockdown?

Like everyone else, I am also just staying at home and doing house chores. I now have plenty of time to spend with my family. And, I also did my bit along with my friends to help the needy in this lockdown period. On the work front, I am not working at all as my mood is gloomy due to the circumstances.

You seem to be choosy about your projects?

When you are in the creative field, it is always better to do something that you like. I feel it is wrong to work on a movie that you don’t like for some other reasons.

Who inspired you the most in your musical journey?

There are two things – influences and inspiration. The works of Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman have a huge influence on my work and it is also a natural thing for a guy who grew up in the ’90s. I worked in music bands between 2003 and 2010. During which I had exposure to music around the world. At the same, Carnatic and folk music also influence me.

Your work seems to be a fusion of different styles of music: folk, Sufi, rap. And that makes your work unique.

Film music depends on the whims of a director. We compose according to the requirements of a director. Usually, the director and I together take a call on the type of music that suits the best for the narrative. I am even inspired by the music played by people on the streets. They play the music for their livelihood and their style would be entirely different. It won’t be cinematic. They don’t play music for ‘likes’ and it has some feeling. I was influenced by those street musicians. For example, director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s Pelli Choopulu allowed me to use that style of street music.

Can you pick three movies that gave you the scope to explore music?

Fortunately, every film that I worked on gave me the chance to try something new. Pelli Choopulu, Brochevarevarura, and Sammohanam allowed me to explore different styles of music. Also, creating good music depends on vivid writing. A better screenplay inspires better music.

Many feel these days musical instruments overshadow lyrics in a song. What is your take on it?

In my perspective, the recording technology was very limited during the early days of cinema. There was no multi-track recording back then. The primary focus at the time was on the lyrics and the music was there just to support lyrics. But as the recording technology evolved over the years, the priorities are also changing. Today, anyone can compose music. We are now spoiled by choices. Tunes are composed with a sole purpose, to make them hit. It is unfortunate that the usage of electronic sounds has increased. I think we should go back to the old ways and put the focus back on the lyrics too. I try to emphasise on vocals more than sound in my work.

How do you compose a background score?

The essence of the background score is to make the audience feel the emotions of a scene. Sometimes, a scene without a background score would also be terrific. So, it depends on the scene. I compose based on the director’s inputs about what the audience should feel during a given scene.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

My next project is Sree Vishnu’s Raja Raja Chora.

