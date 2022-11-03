HIT 2 teaser: Adivi Sesh promises a spine-chilling experience

Telugu actor Nani on Thursday unveiled the teaser of his production venture HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The movie is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also directed HIT: The First Case.

HIT 2 ‘s teaser shows a rather calm Sesh as a police officer in the Homicide Intervention Team, in an otherwise crime-free town of Vishakhapatnam. Things take a turn for the worst when he encounters a murder where a woman is found dead with her body parts chopped.

The film’s teaser has a trigger warning in place for sensitive viewers. Nani, who is producing the film with Prashanti Tipirneni, released the teaser on his social media page. Sharing the video, Nani wrote, “Double gruesome, Double suspense, Double everything. December 2nd in THEATRES 🔪🔥.”

This is Adivi Sesh’s second release this year after his pan-India film Major. The Mahesh Babu production, shot in Hindi and Telugu, was based on the life of 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film also starred Saiee M Manjrekar, Revathy and Prakash Raj.

HIT 2 was earlier scheduled to hit screens in July, a month after Major’s release. However, the film’s release date was pushed after Sesh requested a break after the release of Major.

The actor issued a statement announcing that he was “physically and emotionally exhausted” after Major and thanked Nani for giving him the much-required break.

The first movie in the HIT franchise starred Vishwak Sen. The blockbuster film was also adapted in Hindi. The Hindi version of HIT, which released on Netflix, starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

HIT 2 is scheduled to release theatrically on December 2.